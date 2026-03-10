TNGO ESI Unit celebrates International Women’s Day at Nacharam

The TNGO’s Hyderabad District ESI Unit celebrated International Women’s Day with enthusiasm at ESI Hospital Nacharam. The programme featured a cake-cutting ceremony and was attended by members of the unit.

The event was organised with the support of Vice-President. Haleema Begum and Joint Secretary K. Chandana, under the guidance and encouragement of President Kola Vasu and Secretary Syed Ghousuddin Jaffri.

Unit members actively participated in the celebrations, making the programme a successful and memorable occasion.