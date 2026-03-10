  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

TNGO ESI Unit celebrates International Women’s Day at Nacharam

  • Created On:  10 March 2026 10:50 AM IST
TNGO ESI Unit celebrates International Women’s Day at Nacharam
X

The TNGO’s Hyderabad District ESI Unit celebrated International Women’s Day with enthusiasm at ESI Hospital Nacharam. The programme featured a cake-cutting ceremony and was attended by members of the unit.

The event was organised with the support of Vice-President. Haleema Begum and Joint Secretary K. Chandana, under the guidance and encouragement of President Kola Vasu and Secretary Syed Ghousuddin Jaffri.

Unit members actively participated in the celebrations, making the programme a successful and memorable occasion.

Tags

International Women’s DayTNGO HyderabadESI Hospital NacharamWomen EmpowermentEmployee WelfareTelangana Government Employees
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Expired Amul products Worth 1.5 lakh Kg Destroyed In Jaipur After Expiry Dates Allegedly Altered

Around 1.5 lakh kg of expired Amul products were destroyed in Jaipur after officials found a distributor allegedly erasing expiry dates and preparing to sell the items again.

Expired Amul products Worth 1.5 lakh Kg Destroyed In Jaipur After Expiry Dates Allegedly Altered
Share it
X