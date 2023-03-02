To shore up BRS prospects, KCR sets his sights on BJP-ruled States

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Chief K Chandrashekar Rao is focusing on the BJP-ruled States, like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, by making appointments of leaders to take forward the party agenda to people there.

The BRS chief on Wednesday made some appointments in the two States. While a 31-year-old leader from Uttar Pradesh, Himanshu Tiwari, was made the national general secretary of the party, several leaders from Maharashtra were appointed division coordinators.

The party's first focus is Maharashtra where the local body elections are to be held in a couple of months. The BRS chief has made his intentions clear of contesting the local body polls during his recent public meeting in Nanded; he asked the party leaders to get ready to contest the polls.

He said the party leaders would get campaign vehicles soon and called upon farmers to participate in the elections stating that the party's slogan was 'Abki baar Kisan Sarkar'.

Himanshu Tiwari has Masters degree in computers from Varanasi. He belongs to a freedom fighter's family at Jaunpur in UP. Since 2015, he has been actively involved in farmer agitations at national level. He was running nation -wide agitation against the Land Acquisition Ordinance and played an important role in national coordination of farmers' movements.

He was part of 'Samyukth Kisan Morcha' in 2020-21 and a member of the national executive of SKM that vociferously opposed three anti-farmer laws.

Himanshu launched the 21-day padayatra from Champaran (Bihar) to Banaras in UP and mobilised thousands of people in the Jan Jagran Padayatra. He is part of team KCR. As BRS national general secretary, he will actively participate in the BRS organisational work.

Among the leaders appointed as divisional coordinators in Maharashtra are: Dasarath Sawanth of Ahmednagar (Nashik division), a resident of Pune Balasaheb Jairam Deshmukh (Pune), Vijay Tanaji Mohite Raigad (Mumbai), Somnath Thorat of Ahmednagar (Aurangabad), Dyanesh Wakudkar of Nagpur (Nagpur) and Nikhil Deshmukh of Amravati (Amravati).