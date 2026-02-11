To Win Municipal Polls At Any Cost: Parties luring political rivals with hefty sums

Hyderabad: In the last-minute efforts to win the municipal elections, the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS and BJP reportedly resorted to poaching of the influential local leaders in the election-bound municipalities.

The parties were reportedly offering Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to the rival local influential leaders in the wards to support their candidates. Ministers, sitting MLAs, constituency in charges were holding secret talks with influential leaders to seek their support in the elections.

At least 20 to 30 leaders have been identified for such last-minute poaching in every municipality.

Almost all state ministers are reportedly trying to convince local rival leaders who hold political grip among their own communities and seek their support to gain victory for the Congress candidates in the municipal polls which have been taken as a prestigious issue by the ruling party across the state.

Ministers in Nalgonda, Khammam, Suryapet and Rangareddy districts were busy in the poll management. They asked their local leaders to invite the rival party local leaders for talks for settlement to win the elections. In some cases, the ministers tried to convince the other party candidates to stop campaigning in the BRS strongholds so that the victory of the Congress would be easy.

“Different political strategies have been adopted to win the municipal elections since it was the first major party-based election the government is facing after the Assembly polls. Every minister and ruling party MLAs will have to prove their political hold in their respective constituencies”, leaders said.

The BRS MLAs and party in charges in the Assembly segments are also striving hard to win a majority of the wards in the elections. The performance of the party in charges in the elections would be taken into consideration to give party tickets in the next Assembly elections. The BJP MPs, MLAs and party leaders in some North Telangana districts are also making fast political moves to strengthen the saffron party by securing more wards in municipal elections.

The party leaders strongly believe that BJP will emerge a strong alternative in the next Assembly elections if the party wins more municipalities. On the election day on Wednesday, all the three parties would plunge into serious action to woo the voters and local leaders by offering money and gifts, it is said.