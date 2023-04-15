Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Khammam: The unveiling of the tallest Ambedkar statue was a proud moment not just for Telangana, but for the entire nation, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar expressing his feeling after taking part in the inaugural ceremony of the tallest statue of the Dalit icon in Hyderabad on Friday. Read More

2. Suryapet: Describing Ambedkar as a symbol of knowledge and intelligence, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the Constitution written by the Dalit icon is a safeguard for the country. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanthi on Friday, Ambedkar's bronze statue was garlanded at Suryapet. Read More

3. Khammam: Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy came down heavily on the BRS leaders and the government on the fire accident in the district. On Friday, he visited the village under Singareni mandal in the district and consoled fire accident victims and extended support to them. He handed over Rs 50,000 each from his pocket and expressed anger at the incident. Read More

4. Warangal: The provisions laid down in the Indian Constitution allowed the creation of separate Telangana, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. He along with Hanumakonda district Collector Sikta Patnaik participated in a programme organised on the occasion of 132nd birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the father of the Indian constitution, in Hanumakonda on Friday. Referring to the Article 3 of the Indian Constitution that empowers Parliament to the formation of new States, Vinay said that Ambedkar was a visionary and it allowed the creation of Telangana. Read More

5. Karimnagar: Marking the occasion of Dr. BR Ambedkar Jayanthi, the girls of Chocolate Kids School set a new world record by eloquently reciting the Preamble of the Constitution of India on Friday. Read More



