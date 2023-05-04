Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Mahabubanagar: Stressing that Telangana TDP party’s vision is to transform each and every poor in the state into a millionaire, Kasani Gnaneshwar, President of Telangana Telugu Desam Party, who took part as the chief guest at the Mini Mahanadu programme held at Sudarshan Convention hall in Mahabubanagar marking the 100th birth anniversary of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao said that TDP has always been the common man’s party and had delivered remarkable achievements in the development of Telugu people both in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Read More

2. Mahabubanagar: A team of doctors at SVS Medical College hospital in Mahbubanagar performed a rare cryobiopsy of lung via rigid broncoscopy under general anaesthesia on a 27-year-old female patient suffering with chronic shortness of breath. Read More

3. Mulugu: The four-day biennial Sammakka-Saralamma main jatara, said to be the largest tribal fair in Asia, at Medaram village under Tadvai mandal is scheduled to begin on February 21, according to a statement released by the tribal priests on Wednesday. The rituals that precede the main jatara are to commence on February 14, Maghasuddha Panchami, with Manda Melige (cleaning of temple). Read More

4. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday will inaugurate the BRS office built according to future requirements and party activities at 1:05 PM. The CM will reach the BRS office in Vasant Vihar at 12:30 pm and will participate in Homa, Yagam and Vastu Puja. After that, the central office of the party will be opened. CM KCR will hold a meeting with party leaders and activists. Read More

5. Nalgonda : CPM District Secretary member Paladugu Nagarjuna has expressed concern that lack of transport has become a major hindrance to the process of procuring grainsat IKP centers. He demanded that the District Collector immediately focus on this and ensure availability of adequate number of trucks. Accompanied by party leaders, Paladugu visited the IKP center in Kanchanapalli village in Nalgonda mandal and interacted with the farmers and learned about their problems. They explained to him the severe shortage of trucks to move the grains from the market yard. Read More



