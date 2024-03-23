Live
Today's youth students should walk forward with Bhagat Singh's fighting spirit
On the occasion of the 93rd death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukudev in Nagar Kurnool district center, a paper display was organized in the town center of Nagar Kurnool under the auspices of SFI DYFA.
On the occasion of the 93rd death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukudev in Nagar Kurnool district center, a paper display was organized in the town center of Nagar Kurnool under the auspices of SFI DYFA.
He hailed Bhagat Singh as a great man who sacrificed his life for this country at a young age by putting a smoke bomb on the British Parliament with the slogan, and said that it was as a result of their struggle that the people, students and youths gained consciousness in the form of fighting spirit in the freedom movement of that day. But in the current situation, the Central and State Governments like our India are completely unable to celebrate the death anniversary of the greats and today's youth students should take Bhagat Singh's fighting spirit as their ideal and move forward. Tara Singh KVPS District Congress Kashanna CITU District Vice President Ramaiah SFA Leaders Laxman Ravi Students and others participated.