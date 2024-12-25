Tollywood Pledges ₹2 Crore for Sri Tej; Industry to Meet CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Sri Tej, who has been battling a critical condition has shown signs of improvement, breathing unaided for the past 72 hours. In a show of solidarity, actor Allu Arjun, along with prominent producers and a director, has pledged ₹2 crore to support his medical treatment.

Producer Dil Raju announced the contribution, saying, “This financial aid will ensure Sri Tej gets the best medical care during this challenging time. We are also working on addressing larger issues within the industry.”

Industry Steps Forward

The Tollywood fraternity has rallied together not only to support Sri Tej but also to address concerns affecting the industry. To this end, a group of actors, directors, and producers will meet Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy tomorrow at 10 AM.

Dil Raju, who will lead the delegation, stated, “Our meeting with the Chief Minister will focus on strengthening collaboration between the government and the industry. We are committed to acting as a bridge to address the challenges we face.”

A Community Effort

The pledge of ₹2 crore by Allu Arjun and the film fraternity has drawn appreciation from fans and insiders. "It’s heartening to see the industry come together during such times," remarked a close associate of Sri Tej.

Meeting Agenda

The delegation’s discussion with CM Revanth Reddy will cover welfare measures for film workers, improved healthcare facilities, and policy-level changes to benefit Tollywood. The meeting is expected to highlight the need for a more robust support system for industry members during crises.

As Sri Tej continues to show signs of recovery, the collective support from Tollywood stands as a testament to its unity and commitment. While fans pray for his complete recovery, the industry’s proactive approach has underscored the importance of standing together during difficult times.