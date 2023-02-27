  • Menu
Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Karimnagar: The residents of Priyadarshani Colony, Razvi Chaman, Selfie Colony and others of Bommakal village near Karimnagar city on Sunday staged a protest demanding supply of drinking water to their colonies. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI, describing it as undemocratic. Read More

3. Rangareddy: Shadnagar Constituency Congress Party Incharge and TPCC State General Secretary Veerlapalli Shankara said that BJP is inciting communal hatred across the country. Read More

4. Nalgonda: Panic triggered after two bodies of a teenage girl and a youngster were found hanging from a tree near the backwaters of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project at Kacharajupally of Neredugumma mandal on Monday morning. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI on Sunday. Read More




