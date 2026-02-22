Top Maoist Leaders Devji and Raji Reddy Surrender in Telangana

A major development in the Central Government’s Operation Kagar has occurred, with top Maoist leaders Tippiri Tirupati, known as Devji, and Malla Raji Reddy, along with 16 other Maoists, surrendering to authorities.

The surrender took place in the Asifabad forests on Sunday, where they appeared before the Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau. The move marks a significant step in efforts to curb Maoist violence across the region.

Devji, a native of Karimnagar district, was promoted to general secretary approximately eight months ago following the killing of former leader Nambala Keshava Rao, alias Basavaraju, by security forces in May 2025. It is also anticipated that up to 20 armed cadres may surrender alongside him.

This development occurs amid intensified efforts by the central government to combat Maoist violence, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah setting a March 2026 deadline to eliminate left-wing extremism nationwide under Operation Kagar. The Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau is closely monitoring the situation, though officials have declined to comment.

The surrender of Devji marks a notable shift, as he is the highest-ranking Maoist to surrender to Telangana authorities.