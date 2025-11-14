TPCC Chief Mahesh Goud responds on Jubilee Hills Victory, says people are with Congress

In the aftermath of the Congress party's victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud addressed the media in Nizamabad, celebrating the success of candidate Naveen Yadav, who secured a majority of over 25,000 votes.

"The people of Jubilee Hills have crowned themselves with development and welfare. This victory is dedicated to every worker who put in tireless effort," Goud remarked. He further asserted that the outcome serves as a clear message to the BRS party, declaring, "With the Jubilee Hills verdict, the people have rejected BRS party."

Goud further expressed confidence that the Congress party would continue to govern in alignment with the aspirations of the people. He attributed the success of Naveen Yadav to the collective efforts of the Chief Minister, ministers, and every Congress worker, emphasising the collaborative nature of the party’s campaign.