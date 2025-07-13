TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud extend Condolences Death of Kota Srinivasa Rao

TPCC President and Member of the Legislative Council, Mahesh Kumar Goud, has expressed his profound sorrow over the passing of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who was a celebrated figure in the Telugu film industry.

In a statement, Goud said, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of the legendary actor and Padma Shri awardee, Kota Srinivasa Rao, who contributed significantly to Indian cinema." He acknowledged the actor's remarkable career, noting that Rao acted in over 750 films across various languages, thereby cementing his unique position within the realm of Indian cinema thanks to his exceptional talent.

Goud further highlighted that Rao was not only a phenomenal actor but also made commendable contributions to public service. "His loss is an irreparable blow to the Telugu film industry. I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers," he added.