TPCC chief questions BJP’s silence over BRS leaders’ drug cases

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are working in tandem not only during elections but beyond as well.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, the TPCC chief claimed that the BRS is “on the verge of merging with the BJP,” and suggested that this was the reason behind the saffron party’s “silence” on recent controversies. Goud questioned the BJP’s response to alleged illicit activities involving BRS leaders. “If several BRS leaders are being caught, why is the BJP not speaking up? And when Medak BJP MP M. Raghunandan Rao raised his voice, why was he silenced?” he asked.

Referring to a recent raid, he alleged that a former BRS MLA and a sitting MP were caught during the operation. He added that the state government is taking stringent action against drug-related activities. “We are committed to make Telangana a drug-free state,” he said.

The TPCC chief further alleged that individuals linked to a prominent youth leader were being implicated in drug-related cases, and raised questions about the opposition’s silence on such issues. He also claimed that illegal activities, including cockfighting, were uncovered at a farmhouse in Pochampally.

Launching a broader political attack, Goud accused the BJP of failing to stand up for the Backward Classes (BCs). He cited senior leader Bandaru Dattatreya’s contributions to the party, alleging that he had been sidelined. He further claimed that G. Kishan Reddy had taken key positions within the party, including the Secunderabad parliamentary seat and the state leadership, at the expense of others. He also referred to the replacing of Bandi Sanjay Kumar as state BJP president.

He urged BJP leaders to clarify their stand on the drugs issue, questioning why they had remained silent even after several days. “The public deserves to know their position,” he said.

Goud reiterated that the state government would continue its efforts to curb illegal activities and maintain law and order, while calling on opposition parties to respond responsibly to serious issues affecting the society.