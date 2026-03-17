TPCC chief urges Cong MLAs to counter Oppn in Assembly

TPCC President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud emphasised that Ministers, MLAs, and MLCs must provide fitting and appropriate responses to questions raised by opposition parties in the Assembly.

He directed Ministers to strongly counter false propaganda regarding the Six Guarantees scheme during the Congress Legislature Party meeting held on Monday. Goud issued clear instructions for members to attend sessions punctually, warning that negligence during the Budget Session would not be tolerated.

The TPCC chief asked party leaders to effectively communicate development and welfare initiatives of the people-centric government to the public. He stated that these efforts should be explained clearly using relevant statistics. Additionally, Goud advised all legislators to gather comprehensive information related to every government department.

He stressed the importance of remaining prepared to respond to issues whenever required during the proceedings. By ensuring a strong presence and factual communication, he believes the party can successfully highlight its achievements while silencing critics. He concluded by reiterating that the responsibility of defending the mandate of the government rests on every elected representative present in the House.