TPCC chief’s last-ditch effort to placate Jeevan Reddy fails

The resignation episode involving Congress senior leader Jeevan Reddy has triggered a major political stir within the party in Telangana, particularly in the undivided Karimnagar district where he is regarded as an influential figure. Despite intensive efforts by the party high command to pacify him, Jeevan Reddy appears firm in his decision to quit.

On Tuesday, his residence in Jagtial turned into the centre of political activity, with senior leaders making repeated attempts to persuade him to reconsider his stance. Acting on behalf of the high command, AICC Secretary Vamshi Chand Reddy visited the residence and held discussions with him for about twenty minutes. During the meeting, he reportedly urged Jeevan Reddy not to take any hasty decision, stressing that his experience and services remain crucial for the party's future.

Earlier in the day, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with AICC in-charge secretary Sachin Sawant and party leaders including Whip Adi Srinivas, put significant efforts into mediating a reconciliation while assuring him of the party’s full support. However, sources indicate that Jeevan Reddy expressed deep anguish during these interactions, stating that the self-respect of senior leaders like him—who have served the party for decades—is being undermined. He reportedly made it clear to his close associates that there would be no change in his decision.

Discussions did take place, but there is absolutely no change in my decision regarding the resignation, he is said to have affirmed. Speaking to the media, Mahesh Kumar Goud acknowledged that certain developments after the Congress came to power had caused discomfort to the veteran leader.

He expressed hope that Jeevan Reddy would reconsider and remain in the party, assuring that due recognition would be given to his stature and experience. I share not only political but also personal relations with Jeevan Reddy.

We met him to urge him not to leave. We are hopeful he will stay, and I assure him that the party will do justice to his contributions, Mahesh Kumar Goud said. In a dramatic development, soon after the leaders left, Jeevan Reddy stepped out and announced that it would be his final day in the Congress party. While confirming that a scheduled meeting for the next day would proceed, he signalled a definitive break. Adding symbolic weight to his decision, supporters removed flex banners bearing the name Indira Bhavan from his residence. The house, named out of his admiration for former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had long served as a hub for party activities.

The removal of these banners is being seen as a clear indication of his complete disengagement from the Congress. With this, the exit appears imminent, even as the leadership continues to hope for a last-minute change of heart before the formal deadline.