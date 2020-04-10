TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy asks leaders to gear up for relief operations

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday asked party leaders and cadre to prepare a plan for extensive relief operations as the ongoing lockdown due to Coronavirus would have a long lasting negative impact on common people.



Addressing senior leaders of the party through a video-conference, Reddy feared that normalcy might not return to the State as lockdown is most likely to be extended.

Therefore, he said the Congress leaders should prepare a comprehensive plan to extend help and relief to people affected due to lockdown.

Stating that the immediate priority is supply of food to daily wage earners, migrant workers, homeless and other poorer sections, he said that the Congress leaders would also need to work out a plan to help those who lost their livelihood or jobs due to lockdown.Uttam demanded that the State government release white papers, disclosing the real statistics pertaining to Coronavirus in Telangana State besides explaining the financial situation of State.

He said it was unfortunate that people had started raising apprehensions that the government was hiding real statistics of Coronavirus patients, suspects and deaths.

Further, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had been giving contradictory statements on the status of Coronavirus cases in Telangana. In his earlier press conference, the Chief Minister had even claimed that Telangana would be free from COVID-19 threat after April 7. However, things worsened after the emergence of fresh cases from Markaz.