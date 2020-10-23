TPCC Uttam Kumar Reddy urges people to teach KCR a lesson for reneging on promises

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the people of Dubbaka to teach a fitting lesson to incompetent and arrogant TRS government in the forthcoming by-elections.

Uttam, along with former ministers Damodar Reddy, G Vinod and other senior leaders, participated in door-to-door campaigning in Dubbaka Town. He appealed to the people to realise the importance of their votes and said victory of Congress party could change the entire course of politics in Telangana. He reminded the people about the unfulfilled promises of TRS and urged them to elect Congress candidate Ch. Srinivas Reddy.

Speaking to media persons later, Uttam said that TRS has no moral right to seek vote from the people as it has fulfilled not a single promise made to them. He alleged that except KCR family, no one benefited from the formation of Telangana.

Since TRS cannot get votes on the basis of its performance, the ruling party leaders are trying to lure voters with cash and liquor, he alleged.Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly condemned the Chief Minister for not taking required measures to handle the flood situation in Telangana, especially Hyderabad. He said despite early warnings from the Met department of heavy rains, no steps were taken to protect lives and property.

He said more than 100 people died in rain-related incidents so far. However, the KCR government is hiding the real figures of deaths.

He said that the government was trying to wash off its hand by paying just Rs 10,000 relief among the affected families. "Almost all families in submerged colonies have lost all their valuables, furniture, electric and electronic items, clothes, certificates and all other things. Who will pay for those losses?" he asked. He said Rs 5,000 crore must be sanctioned for flood relief works and an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh should be given to each person's family who died of rains and floods.

Uttam also condemned the Central government for late response to the floods in Hyderabad.