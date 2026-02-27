TPHDA Meets Health Minister Over Lateral Entry of Specialist Doctors

Representatives of the Telangana Public Health Doctors Association (TPHDA) met the Honourable Minister of Health, Shri Damodar Rajanarsimha, to discuss the lateral entry of specialist doctors. They submitted a petition urging the appointment of in-service PG qualified doctors as Assistant Professors under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME). The association highlighted the urgent need to address the shortage of specialist faculty in government medical colleges, emphasising that appointing specialist doctors from the Directorate of Public Health would help fill vacancies and improve services for the poor. The Minister responded positively and ordered an urgent review meeting scheduled for Monday.

He instructed officials to study Andhra Pradesh’s policies on lateral entry and expedite the process of appointing qualified PG doctors in Telangana. The association praised the Minister’s efforts in enhancing specialist medical services for Telangana’s poor. Participants included Dr. Kathi Janardhan, Dr. Rambabu, Dr. Anil, Dr. Abhiram, Dr. Sripathi, and Dr. Priyanka.