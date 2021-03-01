Traffic jam on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway in view of Peddagattu jatara

Vehicles lined up for about two kilometres on Hyderabad-Vijayawada road in the view of Peddagattu jatara in Suryapet. Commuters alleged that it took four hours to proceed to Peddagattu jatara from Suryapet which is about four kilometres from the temple.

Although the traffic police diverted the vehicles at Narketpally which are heading to Vijayawada, the route witnessed a huge traffic jam with the devotees visiting the Lingamanthula Swamy temple at Durajpally in TSRTC buses and private vehicles.

The Durajpally Jatara which is regarded as the second biggest religious congregation began on a grand note at Durajpally village on Sunday. Around 25 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple in four days.

On Monday, Minister Talasani Yadav and Jagadish Reddy visited the temple and offered prayers to the deity. Jagadish Reddy said that the Chief Minister has allocated huge funds to the temple in the view of the Jatara. Expecting a huge rush of devotees, the temple created a parking space in 50 acres and also tightened up the security.