Traffic measures on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway amid Sankranti rush: Komatireddy Venkatareddy

As the Sankranthi festival approaches, traffic congestion has risen significantly on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy assured the public that measures are in place to ensure a smooth travel experience for commuters.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, the minister announced that construction machinery has been removed from areas where bridge works are taking place to alleviate congestion. He mentioned that he has been in communication with the Director of National Highways and instructed them to permit vehicles to pass through toll plazas without charge should there be a noticeable increase in traffic delays.

These steps are being taken to facilitate smoother journeys for those travelling during the festive period.