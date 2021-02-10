Traffic restrictions near tank bund in view of GHMC mayor elections

The city traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office near Tank Bund tomorrow in the view of GHMC mayor elections.

The police urged the citizens to take alternate routes to reach their destinations.

The traffic diversions in the city near tank bund is as follows...

Traffic coming towards liberty junction from upper tank bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue junction towards Telugu Talli Junction and traffic from Lower Tank Bund towards Ambedkar Statue will be diverted at Katta Maisamma towards Telugu Talli Flyover.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Himayat Nagar towards Ambedkar Statue will be diverted at Liberty Junction towards Basheerbagh – PCR Junction and Ravindra Bharathi and traffic from Basheerbagh towards Ambedkar Statue will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards PCR Junction – Ravindra Bharathi.

Traffic from Telugu Talli Junction towards Adarsh Nagar will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar and Ravindra Bharathi and traffic from PCR towards Telugu Talli via Adarsh Nagar will be diverted towards Ravindra Bharathi and Iqbal Minar.

And traffic from BJR statue going towards Ambedkar Statue via Basheerbagh Flyover advised to take road beside Basheerbagh flyover and take left turn at Basheerbagh Junction and proceed towards PCR Junction – Ravindra Bharathi and Iqbal Minar.