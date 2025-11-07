Tragedy in Hyderabad: Woman dies by Suicide citing rare phobia of ants in death note

A 25-year-old woman named Manisha from Hyderabad tragically died by suicide after battling for years with myrmecophobia, an intense fear of ants. According to police reports, Manisha had been living with this rare psychological condition since childhood, enduring severe anxiety and emotional distress despite undergoing treatment.

On the day of the incident, her husband found her locked inside their home in Ameenpur. She had left a death note explaining her exhaustion from the relentless fear and asked her husband to care for their young daughter.

Manisha's case highlights the urgent need for greater mental health awareness and early interventions for phobias and related disorders. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Myrmecophobia is a specific phobia characterised by an irrational and intense fear of ants. People suffering from this condition experience extreme anxiety, panic attacks, and avoidance behaviours when they encounter ants or even think about them. Physical symptoms may include rapid heartbeat, sweating, trembling, nausea, and shortness of breath.

The phobia can severely impair daily functioning and quality of life, sometimes necessitating therapies such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and exposure therapy for management.