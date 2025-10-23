Live
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes India October 23, 2025 – Get Free In-Game Items
- CM Chandrababu orders vigilant amid heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh
- Telangana Leaders Return After CPA Conference in Barbados
- 1.25 lakh devotees take holy dip in Yamuna on Bhai Dooj in Mathura
- Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3: ₹17.86 Crore So Far
- MP to continue soft-loan scheme for farmers, augment beds in five tribal-dominated districts
- Australia vs India 2nd ODI Scorecard – Australia Needs 171 Runs to Winwin
- Haryana Seeks CBI Probe Into Death Of Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa’s Son
- Tensions In INDIA Bloc: Bihar Rift Spills Into Jharkhand As RJD, JMM Trade Allegations
- Dude Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: ₹54 Crore Total, Strong Tamil & Telugu Show
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Friends Near Malkapur
Highlights
A devastating road accident occurred near Malkapur Stage in the Chevella Mandal of Rangareddy District, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals.
A devastating road accident occurred near Malkapur Stage in the Chevella Mandal of Rangareddy District, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals. The victims, identified as Salman and Vadla Ravi, were friends from Pagida in Yalala Mandal of Vikarabad District.
The incident transpired when an unidentified vehicle collided with their scooter as they were returning to Hyderabad from their hometown to celebrate Diwali. Local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Next Story