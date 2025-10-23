Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Friends Near Malkapur

A devastating road accident occurred near Malkapur Stage in the Chevella Mandal of Rangareddy District, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals. The victims, identified as Salman and Vadla Ravi, were friends from Pagida in Yalala Mandal of Vikarabad District.

The incident transpired when an unidentified vehicle collided with their scooter as they were returning to Hyderabad from their hometown to celebrate Diwali. Local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.