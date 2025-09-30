Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Youths in Peddapalli District

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a devastating road accident occurred in the suburbs of Suddala, within the Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district. Two young men lost their lives in a collision involving two motorcycles.

The victims, Rakesh, aged 30, and 25-year-old Abhi, were returning to Sultanabad when their bike was struck by another motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction. The impact left two other individuals, Raghu and Adarsh, with serious injuries.

Local police officials, including Circle Inspector Subba Reddy and Sub-Inspector Sravan, arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and conducted an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the crash. Emergency services attended to the injured, who were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The community mourns the tragic loss of life and prays for the recovery of the injured.