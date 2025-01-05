Tragic Road Accident Near Medchal Checkpost: Family of Three Killed, Child Injured

Medchal, Telangana : A devastating road accident near the Medchal checkpost claimed the lives of a family of three, leaving their young son critically injured. The incident occurred when a speeding lorry collided with a motorcycle on which the family was traveling.

According to reports, the couple and their daughter died on the spot after the impact. The lorry ran over the legs of their son, who sustained severe injuries. Local police promptly arrived at the scene and rushed the boy to a nearby hospital for emergency medical care.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident and are working to identify the lorry driver, who is suspected to have fled the scene. The tragic incident has left the local community in shock, raising concerns about road safety and reckless driving in the area.