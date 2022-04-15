Transco providing 24x7 power to farmers for four years: JMD

Hyderabad: Telangana State Transco JMD C Srinivasa Rao appealed to the power employees to make the State self-sufficient in power and achieve progress in generation, transmission and distribution sectors.

Speaking after paying floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Vidyut Soudha, Transco JMD C Srinivasa Rao said under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Transco with close monitoring, day-to-day precise planning and concerted efforts of all employees, 24-hour power was being successfully implemented since the four years to over 26 lakh agriculture pump sets in the State.

"It is our pride that, the Telangana is the only State in the country to achieve this distinction to end the despair of farmers".

Transco JMD said the State grid has met a peak demand of 14,160 MW on March 29, 2022 which is an all-time record in the history of Telangana Power sector. Transmission and Distribution System is fully geared up to meet load up to 17,000 MW in future. To meet this, Rs 35,967 crore was invested towards strengthening of transmission and distribution system. Telangana has taken major initiative in promoting Green Power through proclamation of 'Telangana State Solar Policy', which is appreciated as the best in the Country.

The solar capacity at the time of State formation was 71 MW only. Presently, Telangana has got highest installed solar capacity of 4512 MW.