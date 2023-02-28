Transform Your Career with Free Coaching and Mentoring: Join Project रोशनी by VIDH-ये-DHAN

VIDH-ये-DHAN, an experiential Learning Platform is a not-for-profit organization co-founded on 5th September 2021 by Prasanna Edara and Sanjukta Roy. The vision is to provide transformative learning experience, build confidence and develop aspiring professionals for taking charge of their careers and contribute to the world by extending the Hands from the Urban in the interest of rural uplift who lack the grooming and mentoring support. Over past year, the organization has received positive response from corporate employees who volunteered to be expert speakers, and mentors for supporting the career aspirants.













VIDH-ये-DHAN has launched its flagship program Project रोशनी on World NGO Day, celebrated on 27th February 2023. PROJECT रोशनी is a "FREE" coaching and mentoring program to support as many aspiring students as possible & professionals who are academically strong and financially challenged. The Program runs for a period of 3months, spread across 12 Saturdays, into a total of 60Hrs.













The Topics cover the most essential skills for cracking a job interview like Communication Skills, Interpersonal Skills, Interviewing Skills, Ethics and Etiquettes, and 1-1 mentoring support. Being employees themselves, the founders and mentors volunteer their weekend time in this great cause to make a difference and give back to our society. A.K. Foundation Chairman Anil Kumar Katteboina has extended his collaborative support in venturing into the rural areas for taking the program forward. As a start-up organization, VIDH-ये-DHAN is actively looking for sponsors and investors to help the scale the initiative to a larger targeted audience.







