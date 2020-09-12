No formal meeting with AP Transport minister: Puvvada

Telangana transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that there is no formal meeting Andhra Pradesh transport minister Perni Nani on inter-state bus services.

"The minister's meet will be commenced only after the agreement of the RTC officials on operating buses between the states on kilometre basis and until then officials meeting would be continued," Ajay said.

The RTC bus services between both the states have been suspended due to the nation-wide lockdown in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. However, as a part of unlock 4.0 guidelines, inter-state bus services have resumed between many states except in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The delay in the resumption of bus services is due to the Telangana government's demand to operate an equal number of buses between the states. However, the government has decided to take forward the talks between AP and Telangana and finalise the agreement based on the outcome of RTC officials meeting.

Thousands of people travel to AP from Telangana for business and other purposes and large people residing in Telangana have their own houses in AP. People from Telangana also visit the temples in Tirupati, Vijayawada, Annavaram, Srikalahasti and Kanipakam. Hence, the APSRTC earns more in Telangana compared to the revenue TSRTC buses are earning in AP.