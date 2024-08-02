  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Treat Insurance not only as social cover it also as a mode of saving

Treat Insurance not only as social cover it also as a mode of saving
x
Highlights

Expressing. Happy that the Cabinet Minister Gadkari has endorsed removing 18 percent GST levied on Health and Life Insurance premium.

Khammam : Expressing. Happy that the Cabinet Minister Gadkari has endorsed removing 18 percent GST levied on Health and Life Insurance premium. By levying GST are making the premiums expensive. Insurance not only as a social cover but also as made of savinng so it should remove the GST. I supporting the Gadkari demand.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X