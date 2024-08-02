Live
- Paris Olympics 2024: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar meets with an accident, doing fine; her mother hospitalised
- Neeru Bajwa celebrates birthday month with positivity and energy
- It’s very useful, I supports to Union Minister Nithin Gadkari appeals on removing 18 percent GST for health insurance schemes
- Treat Insurance not only as social cover it also as a mode of saving
- Collector S Nagalakshmi distributes pensions in Guntur
- Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu rues error-prone game as He Bingjiao avenges Tokyo Olympics loss
- Rs 224 cr fund misuse detected in coop banks: Minister
- Social and physical advantages of modern hearing aids
- SC judgement should help to uplift marginalised sections: YSRCP
- Bhitarkanika National Park reopens for tourists
Expressing. Happy that the Cabinet Minister Gadkari has endorsed removing 18 percent GST levied on Health and Life Insurance premium.
Khammam : Expressing. Happy that the Cabinet Minister Gadkari has endorsed removing 18 percent GST levied on Health and Life Insurance premium. By levying GST are making the premiums expensive. Insurance not only as a social cover but also as made of savinng so it should remove the GST. I supporting the Gadkari demand.
