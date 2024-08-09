Trees Are Essential for Life" - District Collector Badavath Santosh at Greenery Promotion Program

NagarKurnool: On Friday, District Collector Badavath Santosh and MLA Dr. Vamsikrishna participated as chief guests in a Vanamahotsav event, part of the Swachhdhanam-Pachhdhanam (Cleanliness and Greening) initiative, held in Achampet town. During the event, Collector Santosh emphasized the critical importance of trees for the survival of all living beings, stating that without trees, life would be impossible.

He mentioned that the district has set a target of planting 4 million saplings, with significant progress already made. The remaining planting efforts are ongoing. As part of the Swachhdhanam-Pachhdhanam initiative, the district is focusing on avenue plantation along roadsides, and planting in irrigation areas, lakes, rivers, and forest lands, identifying suitable locations for these activities.

The Collector also stressed the importance of not just planting trees but also taking responsibility for their protection. He noted that by planting and safeguarding trees, we are preserving nature for future generations. The Swachhdhanam-Pachhdhanam program, aimed at enhancing sanitation and greenery, is being implemented by the government from August 5th to 9th. MLA Dr. Vamsikrishna added that the state government has launched this initiative to increase greenery. He highlighted that it is the responsibility of every individual to plant and protect at least one tree. The event also saw the participation of RDO Madhavi, the Municipal Commissioner, other officials, and staff.