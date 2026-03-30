Tri-municipal corporations launch major road repair drive

Hyderabad: To ensure motorist safety and prevent traffic disruptions, authorities have launched an intensive road maintenance drive across all tri-municipal corporations. Civic bodies began large-scale works to fix potholes and improve infrastructure under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme. Officials stated that three corporations initiated repairs with significant budget allocations. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation have started zone-wise tender processes for road development. Authorities sanctioned substantial funds; GHMC Commissioner Karnan allocated Rs 25 crore to each of the six zones, totalling Rs 150 crore. Zonal commissioners were directed to prepare proposals for roads requiring urgent repairs. Additionally, Rs 500 crore was sanctioned for the other two corporations respectively.

An official said majority funds of Rs 1 crore allocated to division corporators are currently spent on constructing cement concrete roads. Zonal commissioners have alerted the engineering wing to expedite proposals, with Charminar and Secunderabad zones already securing approvals. CMC and MMC also received substantial allocations; while Rs 500 crore each was earmarked, works worth Rs 300 crore in CMC and Rs 200 crore in MMC received initial approvals. The total road network under the three corporations stands at 14,787.66 km. Previously, the old GHMC area had about 9,000 km of roads, but after the merger of twenty-seven suburban local bodies, the network expanded to nearly 15,000 km. This massive expansion necessitates the current intensive maintenance drive to maintain urban connectivity and safety across the growing metropolitan region as the engineering teams work to meet strict project deadlines.