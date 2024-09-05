Tribal woman assault: Law & order under control in Jainoor

Hyderabad: The Law & Order is under control in Jainoor Mandal of K B Asifabad District, following the clashes between two communities over case of sexual assault and attempt to murder of an Adivasi woman by a man of another community.



According to police, on Wednesday a bandh call was given by Adivasi organisations including Tudum Dibba. During the bandh, the situation has turned into conflict between two communities. Adivasis started attacking properties of other community and there was retaliation from other community too leading to arson, pelting stones, damage of properties etc.

SP KB Asifabad with his team was first responder and tried his best with additional forces from neighboring Adilabad, Mancherial, Sircilla, Jagtial Districts and TGSP platoons. SPs/ DCP of neighboring Districts also joined in controlling the situation. Total of more than 1000 police personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control by police. RAF was also deployed in the district.

Prohibitory curfew orders 144 CrPC / 163 BNSS have been issued by district administration. People are warned not to violate prohibitory orders. Ban on internet is being enforced in the areas as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of rumours and fake news. DGP Telangana, ADG (Law & order), IG North Zone are constantly monitoring the situation.

Police said that the special teams were formed and investigations in incidents of Arson and violence initiated to identify offenders and strict action will be taken against them as per law. Flag marches along with announcements of prohibitory orders are being done in the affected area. Pickets are posted to instill confidence.