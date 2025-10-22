Tributes Paid to Brave Police Martyrs: Collector B.M. Santosh Hails Unforgettable Services of Police.

Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh stated that the services rendered by the police in maintaining peace and security in society, often by risking their own lives, are truly unforgettable.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial Day program held at the Gadwal Parade Grounds on Tuesday, the Collector paid rich tributes to the brave police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The event was attended by SP Srinivas Rao, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, and Alampur MLA Vijay, among others.

Collector Santosh recalled that on October 21, 1959, under the leadership of DSP Karam Singh from Punjab, Indian police forces fought bravely against Chinese troops attempting to capture the Ladakh and Siachen regions, during which ten policemen lost their lives. In remembrance of their supreme sacrifice, Police Martyrs’ Day has been observed annually on October 21 across the country.

He emphasized that the police, who prioritize the welfare of society above their personal lives, are the reason citizens can live peacefully. Even during festivals and holidays, police officers tirelessly serve the public, which makes them a source of great pride, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Srinivas Rao noted that every year, many police officers sacrifice their lives while combating anti-social elements, ensuring that the society continues to enjoy freedom and safety. Since India’s independence, more than 45,000 police personnel across various ranks have laid down their lives in the line of duty, he said. Several officers in Telangana have also sacrificed their lives while fighting extremists and anti-social forces, he added, expressing deep condolences on behalf of the Jogulamba Gadwal District Police Department to all the martyrs and their families.

During the event, the names of 191 police personnel from various forces across the nation who lost their lives in the line of duty this year were read aloud. Later, the Collector and other dignitaries paid floral tributes at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial.

As part of the Open House Program, exhibits showcasing cybercrime awareness, anti-drug initiatives, traffic control systems, police dog squads, Bharosa Centre services, bomb disposal teams, arms displays, cultural teams, and mobile forensic vehicles were presented and viewed by the guests and students.

In a touching gesture, Thimmappa, a resident of the Alampur region, donated ₹50,000 to support the family of Constable Pramod, who recently lost his life in the line of duty in Nizamabad district. He handed over the cheque to Collector B.M. Santosh during the program.

A blood donation camp was also organized on this occasion, in which several police personnel and citizens participated voluntarily.

The event was attended by Additional SP Shankar, DSP Mogilaiah, CIs, SIs, other police officials, and public representatives.