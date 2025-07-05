Tributes Paid to Telangana Armed Struggle Martyr Doddi Komarayya and Former CM Konijeti Rosaiah by District Collector B.M. Santosh

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh stated that Doddi Komarayya, the first martyr of the Telangana Armed Struggle, continues to serve as a role model and an inspiration for today’s youth. He made these remarks on Friday during a commemorative event organized by the District Backward Classes Welfare Department to mark Komarayya’s death anniversary.

The event began with the Collector and other dignitaries garlanding the portrait of the freedom fighter and offering heartfelt tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the Government of Telangana has officially recognized the invaluable contribution of Komarayya in the armed struggle and is organizing his birth and death anniversaries as state events. Komarayya was the first martyr who rose up against the oppressive feudal system, fighting for land rights, freedom from bonded labor, and dignity for the poor and marginalized. His bravery during the Telangana Armed Struggle, particularly against the system of vetti chakiri (bonded labor), continues to be an inspiration for future generations, the Collector said.

He added that the government is taking numerous steps to support the weaker and marginalized sections of society in all possible ways.

Several officials were present during the program, including Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana, Narsinga Rao, Agriculture Officer Bhupal Reddy, SC Corporation Executive Director Nishita, District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, and GM of Industries Ramalingeshwar Goud, along with staff and officers from various departments.

Later on the same day, the District Collector B.Y.M. Santosh also paid homage to former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Konijeti Rosaiah, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. A floral tribute was offered to the portrait of the veteran leader at the IDOC premises.

In his address, the Collector praised Rosaiah’s administrative expertise, stating that it remains a model for everyone in public life. He highlighted Rosaiah’s commitment to public welfare, governance, and integrity, noting that he served as the Finance Minister of united Andhra Pradesh 16 times, a rare achievement in Indian political history.

The Collector emphasized that Rosaiah introduced each budget as a well-structured roadmap, focusing on employment, health, education, medicine, and overall development. He added that the former CM’s efforts brought stability in financial administration, and his qualities—discipline, humility, honesty, and dedication to public service—enabled him to rise from humble beginnings to occupy high offices.

He also informed that the government is officially commemorating Rosaiah’s birth anniversary to honor his legacy in public service.

This program too witnessed the participation of Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana, Narsinga Rao, AO Bhupal Reddy, ED of SC Corporation Nishita, District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, GM Industries Ramalingeshwar Goud, and several officials and staff from various departments.