Tributes to Konda Laxman Bapuji, a Prominent Leader in the Anti-Nizam and Telangana Movements

Gadwal: Konda Laxman Bapuji, a renowned freedom fighter and leader in the anti-Nizam and Telangana movements, was born on September 27, 1915, in Vankidi village, Komaram Bheem district. He actively participated in both the independence struggle and the resistance against the oppressive rule of the Nizam. Bapuji was first elected as a representative of Asifabad in 1952, serving in both the Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assemblies until 1971.

A staunch supporter of the Telangana cause, Bapuji resigned from his ministerial position in 1969 as a mark of protest, demonstrating his commitment to the region. He was an integral part of the Telangana movements in both 1969 and 2009-12 and played a key role in strengthening the cooperative sector, particularly in the handloom industry.

Despite India's independence, the people of Telangana continued to suffer under the Nizam's regime. Bapuji fought valiantly for their liberation. As President of the Hyderabad State Congress and the Citizens’ Protection Committee, he raised awareness of civil rights and organized efforts to protect the people from the oppressive rule.

One of the boldest acts during his fight against the Nizam's tyranny was orchestrating a plot to eliminate the Nizam. Bapuji, alongside other young revolutionaries such as Narayana Rao Pawar, Gandaiah, Guduru Narayana Swamy, and Jagadish Arya, planned a bombing attack on the Nizam's car. Though the bomb missed its target, causing only minor damage to the rear of the car, Narayana Rao Pawar was captured and later executed, while Bapuji was prosecuted for conspiracy.

Bapuji provided free legal assistance to several leaders involved in the Telangana peasant armed struggle. He defended leaders like Ravi Narayana Reddy, Nalla Narsimhalu, and Arutla Ramachandra Reddy, winning crucial cases in court.

In 1952, Bapuji pioneered the establishment of cooperative societies, a first in the country. He founded the Handloom Cooperative (Haico) and expanded the cooperative movement to include other professions. His contributions were vital to the handloom industry and other crafts.

Bapuji was also known for his social welfare activities. During the 1961 Musi River floods, he conducted a 220-mile padayatra in Nalgonda district, providing direct relief to affected communities and ensuring their rehabilitation.

In 2010, Bapuji established the Lakshman Seva Sadan in his native village, continuing his service to society through various charitable activities. His unwavering commitment to social justice, particularly in Telangana, left a lasting legacy. He passed away at the age of 97 on September 21, 2012, and his final rites were performed at Jaladrushyam in Hyderabad.

His contributions to the Telangana movement and his efforts in the fight against the Nizam's regime are remembered as significant chapters in the region's history.

On the occasion of the 12th death anniversary of Acharya Konda Laxman Bapuji, MLC Professor Kodandaram and Dr. PGK Venkateshwar Rao, Honorary President of the All-Party Committee and President of the Telangana Kurni (Nesey) Welfare Association, paid their tributes at Jalavihar in Hyderabad. Various other dignitaries also participated in the tribute ceremony, honoring the legacy and contributions of Acharya Konda Laxman Bapuji.