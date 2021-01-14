TRS, BJP engage in bitter war of words

Hyderabad: The ongoing war of words between the ruling TRS and the opposition BJP leaders has reached another level. Personal onslaught has marked the political rhetoric of the two party leaders these days. On the social media also, the two parties are indulging in abusing and targeted the rival leaders to defame their personality.

In a fresh attack, state BJP unit President B Sanjay warned Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of facing dire consequences if the assault on BJP leaders and party workers continued in the Telangana. The party would not hesitate to lay siege the farm house and take out the TRS chief from his personal place. "We are ready to bury the KCR's family run government," he said questioned the state government for not taking action against the police officials and municipal authorities who allegedly manhandled the BJP workers at a dharna place in Jangaon municipality. "We will definitely take revenge against the government if the latter maintains silence," Sanjay said.

In a quick reaction, the local TRS leadership also warned BJP of action if the saffron party leaders continued creating law and order problem and create political nuisance on petty issues. TRS MLA B Suman already warned Sanjay of 'peal of skin' if the BJP leader did not stop abusing the TRS leaders. He asked the state BJP chief to maintain decency first.

On the social media also, the two parties engaged in the hurling abuses each other. The supporters of Sanjay and BJP MP D Arvind and TRS working President KT Rama Rao followers locked horns on Facebook by sharing morphed photos and objectionable content on the personal grounds. Sensing that the situation is going out of hands, TRS leaders asked the social media group organisers to mellow down on some occasions.