TRS, BJP ignoring people's issues: Congress

Hanumakonda: The TRS and the BJP leaders appear to be nonchalant over the issues faced by the people, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he accused the TRS and BJP people's representatives of being mute spectators when their top leaders were moving hand in glove with each other to loot the nation's wealth. He alleged that there was a scam to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore between the Centre and State in the allotment of Naini coal mines in Odisha.

"There are nearly 7,000 beneficiaries in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). The State is not providing them the pension since 2018 although the process was approved. As a result, the families who lost their breadwinners are struggling to make a living. The TRS leaders need to answer," Naini said. He also doubted whether these leaders belong to Warangal or some other place. He also found fault with the State for fleecing development charges from the people to be paid to Discoms.

Naini demanded the government to withdraw the garbage tax which is higher than house tax which is strange. He said that ruling parties chant the development mantra of backward classes, SCs and STs whenever there were elections. After elections, as usual they forget it, he added.

"It's been more than 10 days since Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced nearly 90,000 jobs; however, not even a single recruitment notification was given," Naini said. He said that people are closely watching the misdeeds of KCR Government and they will teach it a fitting lesson at the right time.

Leaders Thota Venkateshwarlu, Md Ayub, Binny Laxman, Banka Sarala, Mirza Azizulla Baig, Naseem jahan, Khaja Moinuddin, Aluvala Karthik and Banka Sampath Yadav were among others present.