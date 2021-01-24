TRS, BJP leaders clash in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Heated arguments between the activists of TRS and BJP led to clashes in Karimnagar on Sunday. Telangana Rashtra Student Vidyarthi Sangam (TRSV) representatives tried to burn the effigy of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, at Telangana Chowk in Karimnagar city.

At the same time, representatives of Bharatiya Janata Yuvajana Morcha (BJYM) reached there for staging a protest against the State government for implementing anti-peoples' policies.

When the TRSV representatives tried to burn the effigy of Bandi Sanjay, BJYM activists prevented them, which sparked heated arguments between them and finally both the parties clashed with each other.

Police reached the spot in large numbers and tried to stop the activists of both the parties.

But they staged a dharna sitting on both sides of the road and started raising slogans against each other. When the situation was going out of control, police took TRSV and BJYM leaders into custody and shifted them to nearby police stations.

Meanwhile, BJYM president Praveen alleged that the police behaved rudely with BJYM activists and arrested them without any reason and sent them to police station. As the incident took place in Karimnagar, which is the native place of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, people were worried about further consequences, which may happen in the coming days.