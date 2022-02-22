TRS' campaign to oust BJP from Delhi has begun: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Alleging that the State BJP leaders are becoming mad by seeing the growing popularity of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in other States, Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy said that the saffron party leaders are conspiring to restrict KCR to Telangana only.

Speaking to media persons after distributing Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubrak cheques to beneficiaries at their doorsteps at Athmakur (S) in Suryapet constituency, the Minister said that the CM KCR has been implementing welfare programmes and carrying out development activities which are being lauded by leaders of other parts of the country and are demanding that the Telagana's welfare schemes should be replicated across the country.

He clarified that TRS has started the Mission Delhi and in this connection, Chief Minister KCR has decided to unite the people of the country against BJP-led Central government's anarchy rule.TRS journey to sack BJP from Delhi has begun, he asserted. He mocked the BJP leaders' slogan of Mission Telangana.