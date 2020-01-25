TRS created fear among Muslims about CAA: DK Aruna

Gadwal: Senior BJP leader and former Minister DK Aruna levelled allegations against the TRS for creating fear among the Muslims with regard to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and won with their votes in 19 wards. She said BJP gave a tough fight to TRS and lost majority of the wards with only 10 to 50 votes difference. She thanked the people of Gadwal for winning 10 wards out of the total 37 while speaking to the media here on Saturday.

Stating that the BJP stepped its feet in Gadwal by winning the municipal elections and this is only the beginning, she expressed confidence that they will continue this winning streak in the coming elections also. Aruna said that the results showed moral victory for the BJP in Gadwal municipality. The BJP won with highest majority in those wards where there are no Muslim voters and the party candidates lost in about 6 wards with a difference of 50 votes.