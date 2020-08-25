TRS government accused of misleading poor on allotment of 2BHK units

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy alleged that TRS government, headed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, was misleading the poor people on the issue of promises of giving them double bed-room houses.



Narayana Reddy said that as against the sanctioned 2,80,616 double bedroom houses in 31 districts, not even five per cent houses have been constructed and not even one per cent of the houses have been handed over to the beneficiaries.

He said a Cabinet Minister has recently issued a statement announcing that as many as 4,358 2BHKs would be ready across 21 locations and handed over to beneficiaries on Dasara. However, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan made another statement giving different figures of 2BHKs which are ready to be delivered. He said that the TRS government should be ashamed of itself for making such statements to mislead the poor people.