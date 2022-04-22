TRS govt committed to uplift of Muslims

Suryapet: State Power Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy said that the credit of following the best practices and making others practice goes to CM KCR.

On the occasion of the month of Ramadan, the Minister distributed clothes on behalf of the government to the poor Muslim in a function held in Suryapeta.

Later, the minister attended an Iftar party hosted on behalf of the government for the Muslim at Chinna Masjid in the town.

Speaking on this occasion , he said the past rulers saw Muslims only as a vote bank, but showing sanctity TRS striving hard for the welfare of the Muslim community by implementing several schemes

He said , CM KCR strongly believes that it will be a good society, if people from all sections of the society are in good status,

Telangana is the only state in the country that has been organizing Iftar parties on behalf of the government.

He expressed his pleasure over distributing clothes to the Muslim in honor of the holy month of Ramadan.

Minister Jagadish Reddy assured that the TRS government would stand by minorities.

He said TRS Government is working for all walks of life through welfare programs and added that state witnessed Rapid progress in past 8 years

In this program , Muslim elders and large number of muslims participated

meanwhile , Minister Jagadish Reddy has presented three wheeler scooter to disabled Ibrahim of ward 21 in the town by spending Rs 1,40 lakhs own expenses, Ibrahim is by profession chef.