TRS Govt strengthened health infrastructure in Telangana: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health minister T Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the state.



He inaugurated the monitoring hub in the Directorate of Public Health, Koti on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that CCTVs were installed in 887 PHCs across the state. He said that the Director of Health & Family Welfare, Family Welfare Commissioner and TSMIDC were merged for better monitoring. He said that higher officials can monitor the works from anywhere.

Officials can monitor the laboratory, Pharmacy at any time. He said that CCTV provides additional security and this type of monitoring was first in the count.

Harish Rao informed that 43 new buildings for PHCs across the state would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 67 crores. He informed that Rs 43.18 crores were sanctioned for repair works in 372 PHCs. He said that sanction for 1239 sub-centers was issued for which Rs 20 lakhs would be spent.