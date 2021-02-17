TRS in two minds over fielding candidate for MLC Elections

Hyderabad: TRS is not yet decided on whether to field a candidate for the Hyderabad- Rangareddy – Mahbubnagar graduates' constituency or not. According to party sources, discussions are still on. It is said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is of the opinion that it may be better if the party supports some like-minded candidate, some leaders, including Minister for MAUD KT Rama Rao feel that the party should not lose an opportunity and field a candidate.

Names like that of the former mayor Bonthu Rammohan are making rounds as the possible candidate. However, KCR is still assessing the party prospects as it had lost the elections last time when the anti-incumbency factor was not there. With the opposition making a lot of noise over unemployment, the Chief Minister it seems is yet to take a final decision.

The BJP has not only announced MLC N Ramachander Rao as the party candidate for the second term but also has been campaigning intensively. TDP Telangana unit president L Ramana is also planning to fight the MLC elections.

Similarly, G Chinna Reddy of Congress and Prof K Nageshwar are also in the fray. Those in favour of fielding a candidate claim that the survey reports clearly indicate that the TRS has an edge. According to sources, KCR is likely to have a final meeting with KTR before concluding in the next couple of days as the last date for filing nomination is February 23.