TRS looting land, sand and all, fumes Uttam Kumar Reddy

Mahabubabad: The TRS people's representatives have complete sway over land, sand, mine and wine, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said here on Thursday, speaking at the party preparatory meeting for the election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency.

"All the TRS leaders, from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to local MLA Banoth Shankar Naik, are looting the resources of the State," Uttam said. During the 2018 Assembly elections, TRS leadership promised to provide one lakh jobs. For those, who failed to secure jobs, will be provided with the unemployment allowance, however, nothing happened, he said. He alleged that TRS bigwigs were behind the murder of advocate couple in Peddapalli district.

Uttam said that time has come for the people to teach a fitting lesson to the TRS and the BJP for their anti-people policies. Refuting the TRS leaders' claims on providing 1.30 lakh jobs, Uttam ridiculed KCR for catering jobs to his family members. Stating that the Congress was committed to social justice, he said that their candidate for the Graduates council seat Ramulu Naik is an able man, who could work for the people if he was given a mandate.

Expressing confidence that the Congress would return to power in 2023, Uttam urged the cadres to support the party candidate for the Graduates Constituency S Ramulu Naik. He told the cadres to call on his mobile number 98480 51082 if they face any difficulty within the party. Ramulu Naik also spoke to the cadres.

Earlier, the two groups allegedly headed by two leaders belonging to Dornakal Ramchandru Naik and Nehru Naik had an altercation at the start of the meeting. It was all chaos for about 30 minutes. Uttam and former Union Minister Balram Naik pacified both the groups to avoid further embarrassment.