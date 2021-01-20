TRS Ministers, MLAs in favour of making KTR as next CM

The news of minister KT Rama Rao is going to be the next Chief Minister of the state is rounds among the political circles for some time now and there is also growing acceptance among the TRS ministers and MLAs.

On Wednesday, health minister Eatala Rajender in an interview to a TV channel said that there is nothing wrong in making KT Rama Rao as the CM of Telangana.

Bodhan MLA Shakeel is also one among the TRS leaders who said that KT Rama Rao is capable of becoming the Chief Minister. He said that if Rama Rao was made CM, more development would take place in the state and wished the next assembly session should be held under the leadership of KT Rama Rao i.e, the budget session where all the members of legislative assembly will be present.

The party MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy also expressed his support to KT Rama Rao in becoming CM.

Earlier, MLA DS Redya Naik and State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy had also spoken the similar words.