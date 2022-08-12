TRS MLC Kavitha ties rakhi to brother KTR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and legislator K. Kavitha celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Friday by tying rakhi to her brother and state minister K. T. Rama Rao.

Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council, tied the rakhi to his brother at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister.

Their mother Shobha Rao, KTR's wife Shailima and other family members were present.

The minister for industries, information technology, municipal administration and urban development is yet to recover fully from minor leg injury he suffered due to a fall at the residence last month. Doctors had advised him rest for three days.

Meanwhile, KTR took to Twitter to share some old photographs of the brother-sister bond.





"Some bonds are so special," he tweeted. The minister posted a childhood photograph with Kavitha. He also shared an old picture of his daughter and son celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

Meanwhile, several state ministers celebrated the festival with women leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) tying rakhis to them.

Brahmakumaris met ministers Koppula Eshwar and E. Dayakar Rao and tied them rakhis. They also invited the ministers to international Yoga convention to be held at Mount Abu in September.