TRS MPs are afraid of PM Modi: Revanth Reddy

Congress working president and MP Revanth Reddy wrote an open letter to the minister KT Rama Rao questioning him as to why the TRS MPs are being tight-lipped in the parliament on the issues pertaining to the price hike of petrol, diesel and LPG.

"Are the MPs afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or trying to compromise with the centre's policies," said Revanth Reddy.

Revanth said that TRS MPs are not being seen in the parliament and ridiculed that there is a huge variation in the remarks made by the ruling party in Telangana and in Delhi. "Leaving all the issues in Telangana behind, the TRS government has announced that they are extending support to protests launched against the privatisation of Vizag steel plant," he said adding that everything is to gain the public support in the ensuing MLC elections.

He questioned as to why the Telangana government is not fighting for the resolution of pending issues in AP reorganization act.

Revanth also lashed out at TRS MPs for not raising their voice in the parliament nor even joining the protest at the 'Jantar Mantar'.