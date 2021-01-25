TRS netas vie to raise pitch for 'KTR as CM'

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS party is seemed to have prepared to elevate heir apparent KT Rama Rao to the top post in the state. The political parties like BJP, Congress, CPI and others too making a sort of hue and cry on the high drama and hype in this regard.

Several ministers like Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud and Dayakar Rao, Speaker Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman GuthaSukhender Reddy, Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud and others had already come out in support of the young leader.

On Sunday, Chief Whip and MLA from Warangal Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar revealed that KTR would become the Chief Minister soon. He said that people in Telangana waiting for KTR to lead the State as the CM and want KCR to enter national politics.

When the media asked whether KTR elevationwould be on Feb 18, he said that he cannot predict the exact timebut it would happen any time soon. He stated that KCR is to take a call in this regard. It may be said that Padma Rao Goud already revealed that KTR would succeed his father and even greeted KTR as the CM during a programme. Goud divulged that KTR would be made the CM after Yadadritemple inauguration.