TRS plans Covid-proof poll meet in Nagarjuna Sagar

Hyderabad: With the legal hurdles for holding a public meeting at Halia in the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency, the TRS party is leaving no stone unturned to make the meeting on April 14 a big success. Meanwhile, TRS party president and Chief Minister K Chandraekhar Rao is working on the issues pertaining to the Tribals and BC communities and is likely to make some announcements that could benefit these communities.



The Chief Minister is learnt to have directed the party rank and file to ensure that all those who attend the public meeting strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety norms like wearing masks and arrangements be made in such a way that social distancing was maintained in the meeting ground.

There are about two lakh voters belonging to Tribal and BC communities and they constitute about 60 percent of the voters.

Party sources said that they were expecting a gathering of about 50,000 people. TRS election in-charge T Ravinder Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy are overseeing the arrangements, including the supply of face masks and sanitisers to all the participants of the public meeting.

Leaders said that the party was distributing mask kits to the party workers and required stocks would be sent to all villages from where people will be mobilised for the meeting. The chief minister instructed the party in-charges and local leadership to ensure safety of every participant from the deadly virus by supplying masks and sanitizers at the venue of the public meeting.

The Chief Minister, it is learnt, will explain the benefits of the KCR Apathbandhu scheme which would be launched on April 27 to coincide with the formation day of the TRS at the public meeting. He will also make an announcement about how the Government proposes to resolve tribal land disputes and ownership of the properties, a senior leader said.

Meanwhile, the Left parties have decided to extend their support to TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath, son of incumbent Nomula Narasimhaiah, whose death necessitated the byelection in the constituency.