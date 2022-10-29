TRS releases chargesheet in counter to BJP

Hyderabad: Countering a chargesheet released by the BJP earlier this week, the ruling TRS party on Saturday issued a chargesheet, listing out the BJP-led Union Government's failures in fulfilling assurances made to Telangana under the AP Reorganization Act and also for setting up a 300-bed hospital in Marriguda and a Fluorosis Research Centre in Munugodu.



TRS working president KT Rama Rao, releasing the charge sheet, said a ruling party seeks votes showcasing welfare and development programmes. Similarly, opposition parties ask votes assuring welfare and development programmes.

However, the BJP which was in power at the Centre since eight years, had not fulfilled a single promise made to Telangana nor sanctioned a project, he said.

The TRS chargesheet lists out the BJP failures, including demonetisation, GST on handlooms products, reducing corporate tax, filling up vacancies, selling PSUs and many others. The domestic cylinder price was Rs 400 in 2014 and it has now increased to Rs.1200 by the BJP Government, he said.

BJP National president JP Nadda, who was the then Union Health Minister, had assured to set up a 300 bed hospital in Marriguda, besides a Fluorosis Research Centre at Munugode. But the BJP Government has failed to fulfill these promises, he pointed out.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the dubious distinction of increasing the country's debt from Rs.55 lakh crore to Rs.155 lakh crore" Rama Rao said.

Munugode people, especially the women, would teach a befitting lesson to the BJP in the bypoll, he said.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao said the law would take its own course of action in the BJP's covert operation to buy four TRS MLAs and said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would comment on the issue at an appropriate time.

"We are a responsible political party. If we make any comments at this juncture, opposition parties would criticise us saying probe agencies were being influenced," said Rama Rao.

The TRS working president also found fault with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay taking oath at the Yadadri temple and appealed to the temple authorities to take up samprokshana (cleaning) of the entire temple premises.

"Bandi Sanjay who carried the footwear of his Gujarati bosses, touched the sanctum sanctorum, which is a sin. Hence, I request the temple authorities to take up samprokshana," Rama Rao said.

In Telangana state, the recent TRS MLAs poaching incident has become a contentious political issue. To substantiate his allegation that the BJP is in no way connected to the poaching case involving TRS MLAs, Telangana state unit BJP president Bandi Sanjay took an oath at Yadadri temple on Friday. While placing the blame on CM KCR and his ministers, Bandi Sanjay questioned whether they would be prepared for the lie detector test.

on Saturday, KTR said that it is better if responsible individuals keep quiet about certain issues. The comments of the ruling party, he claimed, might have an impact on the investigation process of the probe.

'That is why we won't speak about it and won't allow party members to do so,' Minister KTR remarked. The TRS working president stated that it would not be wise to speak further given that the matter is still pending in the court.

According to KTR, the party high command will respond to this matter when it is appropriate.

Where is the real value of the BJP's standards, which welcomed rapists with open arms?, the Minister KTR asserted.

The Yadadri temple, according to the Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister, was desecrated by Bandi Sanjay's oath. KTR urged the temple officials sanitise the temple, claiming that Bandi Sanjay desecrated it.

While taking a dig at BJP MP, KTR has reminded an incident of a past, when Bandi Sanjay has picked the shoes of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the temple as if he was his slave.